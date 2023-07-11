SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College baseball senior Ryan Galanie was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 13th round of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft today. Galanie, the 2023 Southern Conference Player of the Year, was the 389th overall selection.

Galanie, a native of Mason, Ohio, was the third consecutive Terrier to win SoCon Player of the Year, joining Colin Davis (2021) and Lawson Hill (2022). The first baseman led the conference this season in hits (88) and RBI (66) while hitting .383, adding a .491 on-base mark and .670 slugging percentage. He clubbed 17 home runs and scored 73 runs, which tied the program’s single-season record. Galanie was top five in the SoCon in average, hits, home runs, OBP, runs, RBI, slugging and total bases.

“We are so happy for Ryan for being drafted and getting a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream,” said head coach Todd Interdonato. “His work ethic and dedication to becoming a professional have come to fruition. He could not be more deserving of this opportunity.”

For his career, Galanie hit .339 with 173 hits over 151 games played. He lifted 34 homers and knocked home 134 runs while scoring 151 of his own. He was twice named to the All-SoCon First Team in 2022 and 2023, adding his Player of the Year honor in the latter year. He is also a two-time CoSIDA/CSC Academic All-American, being named to the third team last year and the second team this season. The slugger was tabbed as a semifinalist for the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy this season, just the second player in program history to earn that distinction.

“The White Sox know they are getting an incredible player,” added Interdonato,” but they are about to learn how great of a person has just joined their organization.”

Galanie is the 18th draft pick in Wofford baseball history and the 12th under Interdonato. He is Wofford’s first selection since the 2021 MLB Draft in which both Colin Davis (round 7, pick 204) and Hayes Heinecke (round 13, pick 391) were picked. Galanie is the first Terrier to be drafted by the Chicago White Sox.