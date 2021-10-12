S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 12. First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Spring Valley

7. Sumter 

8. Dorman

9. Lexington

10. (tie) Cane Bay

10. (tie) Hillcrest

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Summerville, Chapin, Byrnes, Riverside 

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (17)

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. Beaufort 

8. York

9. West Florence

10. Irmo

Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, North Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, Greer

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17) 

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Gilbert

7. Powdersville

8. Lower Richland

9. Aynor

10. Brookland-Cayce  

Others receiving votes: Chester, Hanahan, Strom Thurmond  

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Barnwell

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Christ Church

9. Phillip Simmons

10. St. Joseph’s

Others receiving votes: Wade Hampton, Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, Cheraw

Class A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Baptist Hill

5. Hannah-Pamplico

6. Whale Branch

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta

8. (tie) Lake View

8. (tie) Dixie

10. Denmark-Olar

Others receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Great Falls, Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, C.A. Johnson

Others receiving votes- Wade Hampton, Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, Cheraw

This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp WHRI; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Lieble, Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA, Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald

