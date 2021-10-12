This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 12. First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Spring Valley
7. Sumter
8. Dorman
9. Lexington
10. (tie) Cane Bay
10. (tie) Hillcrest
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Summerville, Chapin, Byrnes, Riverside
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (17)
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. Beaufort
8. York
9. West Florence
10. Irmo
Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, North Myrtle Beach, South Aiken, Greer
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Gilbert
7. Powdersville
8. Lower Richland
9. Aynor
10. Brookland-Cayce
Others receiving votes: Chester, Hanahan, Strom Thurmond
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Barnwell
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Christ Church
9. Phillip Simmons
10. St. Joseph’s
Others receiving votes: Wade Hampton, Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, Cheraw
Class A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Baptist Hill
5. Hannah-Pamplico
6. Whale Branch
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. (tie) Lake View
8. (tie) Dixie
10. Denmark-Olar
Others receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Great Falls, Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, C.A. Johnson
This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp WHRI; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Lieble, Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA, Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald