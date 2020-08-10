Safe at home? Blue Jays end nomadic journey in Buffalo

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at Sahlen Field, their Triple-A affiliate, the team announced, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

(AP) – Major League Baseball is coming back to Buffalo after more than a century.

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Miami Marlins beginning Tuesday night for a two-game series that will end Toronto’s nomadic start to the 2020 season.

The Blue Jays have spent the first two-plus weeks on the road after Canada denied the team’s request to host games at Rogers Centre amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shalen Field, home to the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, will serve as Toronto’s temporary digs through the end of September.

The stadium underwent several upgrades to make it MLB-ready, including having new light bulbs installed and an overhaul to the infield.

The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at Sahlen Field, their Triple-A affiliate, the team announced, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories