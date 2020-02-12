Salt Lake City eyes 2034 Olympics after Sapporo bid for 2030

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2002, file photo, U.S. champion Michelle Kwan practicing for the women’s short program for the Winter Olympic Games at the Salt lake Ice Center in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City may shift its focus to bidding for the 2034 Winter Olympics rather than the games four years earlier following the announcement last month that Sapporo, Japan will bid for 2030, organizing committee members said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Salt Lake City may shift its focus to bidding for the 2034 Winter Olympics rather than the Games four years earlier following the announcement that Sapporo, Japan, will bid for 2030.

Organizing committee President Fraser Bullock says they will do a careful analysis in the coming months about the pros and cons between bidding for 2030 or 2034 and then inform the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee of its decision.

The US Olympic committee chose Salt Lake City two years ago over Denver and Reno, Nevada, as the next American city to bid for a Winter Olympics but hasn’t chosen which year it wants Utah to pursue.