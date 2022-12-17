Spartanburg – The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returned after a 2-year absence and shifted to Vikings Stadium at Spartanburg High School where the Sandlappers defeated the Tarheels, 17-13.

In the win, Greenville High wide receiver Tyler Brown made the most of his lone catch taking the pass from LaNorris Sellers (South Florence) 55-yards for a touchdown.

With 4:40 to play in the 4th quarter, Dutch Fork running back and recent Clemson commit, Jarvis Green scored the game winning touchdown on a 1-yard run.