Sayre Nesmith named head football coach at Mauldin High School

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Defensive Coordinator Sayre Nesmith has been named the next head football coach at Mauldin High School.
In a statement accompanying the announcement, Coach Nesmith said “I am very thankful to be named the head coach at Mauldin High. I have had the opportunity to learn from all five of the head coaches I have worked under and the lessons I have learned from them will go a long way. It is definitely more special to be promoted into this role because I know the kids we have coming back and the state of the program is strong. It was left in great shape by Coach Cab and I can’t wait to get to work with our staff so we can take it to the next level.”
Principal Mike Peake said “Coach Nesmith has built quality relationships within our faculty, coaching staff, players and community. He has a specific and detailed plan to move our football program forward, which was obvious throughout the interview process. He has proven himself over the last 7 years to be a great coach and leader of young men. We are looking forward to watching our program excel in the future, both on and off the field.”
Athletic Director Jim Maciejewski made the announcement official Wednesday morning.