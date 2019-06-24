SC Again Takes Palmetto Series

SOUTH CAROLINA – The University of South Carolina has won the Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series for the fourth year in a row. The Palmetto Series is an annual points competition between the state’s flagship universities in head-to-head athletic events. Points were also awarded for highest team GPA and for a food drive tackling hunger in their communities.

Presented by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA), the series fosters a fun competition between the historic rivals while connecting fans with farmers and to the food grown right here in South Carolina.

“Whether we root for the Tigers or the Gamecocks, we all root for South Carolina,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “The Certified South Carolina Grown Palmetto Series shines a stadium-sized spotlight on our home-state farmers and the importance of eating locally grown produce and products.”

Points were awarded for the winner of each athletic contest between the two schools, including sports in which both teams competed as part of multiple-team tournaments. Points were also awarded for academics and the food drive benefitting Harvest Hope Food Bank and Golden Harvest Food Bank.“The SCDA and the Palmetto Series highlight the broad-based success of our programs and the impact our student-athletes make in the community and the classroom.”

– Athletics Director Ray TannerThe University of South Carolina earned nine points for wins in baseball, women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s golf, women’s basketball, men and women’s tennis, the food drive and the academic point.

Clemson won four points for wins in men’s soccer, women’s cross country, football and men’s basketball.

Each team was also awarded half a point for men’s golf due to the Clemson Tigers winning the first match-up and the South Carolina Gamecocks winning the second. The final score was 9.5 to 4.5.

“I am proud of our student-athletes and what they have accomplished,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “Their achievements in the classroom, the community and their respective sports will be with them for the rest of their lives. We have an outstanding group of coaches and staff who work hard to help our student-athletes succeed. The SCDA and the Palmetto Series highlight the broad-based success of our programs and the impact our student-athletes make in the community and the classroom.”

The Palmetto Series trophy will be presented to the University of South Carolina on the field during the Gamecock Football home opener against Charleston Southern on September 7, 2019.