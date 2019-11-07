SC Football Hall Of Fame names annual award finalists

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman junior tailback Devin Wynn has been named a finalist for the 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy (South Carolina’s Heisman), sponsored by Hale’s Jewelers and presented by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame to the most outstanding collegiate player with Palmetto State ties.

The recipient of the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy will be announced at the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Banquet, scheduled for April 22, 2020, at the Hilton in Greenville. Recent winners include Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph, a native of Rock Hill, S.C., Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, and Clemson running back Travis Etienne, Jr.

The award trophy, bearing the recipient’s name, is hand-crafted by Ryan Calloway of Creative Iron Works.

Wynn, a preseason All-Southern Conference selection, leads Furman in rushing with 880 yards and nine touchdowns through nine games. His 7.1 yards per carry average ranks seventh nationally. The 6-0, 203-pound Greensboro, Ga., product fashioned a career-high 217-yard, two-touchdown performance in Furman’s 58-14 win over Samford on Oct. 5 and heads into Saturday’s 1:00 p.m. game against VMI with 1,655 career rushing yards, just 44 yards shy of cracking Furman’s career Top 20.

Hank McCloud is the last Paladin to rush for 1,000 yards (1,092) in a season, having accomplished the feat in a 14-game season.

Furman (6-3, 5-1 SoCon) is ranked 9th/10th in this week’s STATS and AFCA FCS Coaches Polls, respectively.

This 20 finalists for this year’s award include:

Kelly Bryant (Missouri QB / Calhoun Falls, S.C.)

Rashad Byrd (Georgia Southern LB / North Augusta, S.C.)

Bryan Edwards (South Carolina WR / Conway, S.C.)

Travis Etienne (Clemson RB)

Willie Eubanks III (The Citadel LB)

Ailym Ford (UT-Chattanooga RB / Florence, S.C.)

Tyrell Goodwin (SC State DL / Columbia, S.C.)

Chauncy Haney (North Greenville LB / Irmo, S.C.)

Keito Jordon (Newberry DE / Hopkins, S.C.)

Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina DT / Charleston, S.C.)

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson QB)

“CJ” Torrance Marable (Coastal Carolina RB)

Jah’Maine Martin (North Carolina A&T RB / Conway, S.C.)

Jerko’ya Patton (Limestone RB)

Brandon Rainey (The Citadel QB)

Nick Salley (Charleston Southern DE / Walterboro, S.C.)

Isaiah Simmons (Clemson LB)

Rogan Wells (Valdosta State QB / Fort Mill, S.C.)

DJ Wonnum (South Carolina DE)

Devin Wynn (Furman RB)