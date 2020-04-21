SC track could be site of NASCAR’s return

The Sports Business Journal reported Monday afternoon that a potential site for NASCAR’s return to action is Darlington Raceway for a mid-May date with no fans.
The track’s proximity to Charlotte, where most race teams are based and those providing relatively simple travel, is a plus.
Darlington’s lone scheduled race date this season was the Southern 500 Labor Day weekend.
The report also indicates that the regularly scheduled May race at Charlotte would be the weekend after the would be Darlington return.