SC track could be site of NASCAR’s return

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 02: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 STP Chevrolet, leads Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #32 Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.Net Ford, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 2, 2018 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

The Sports Business Journal reported Monday afternoon that a potential site for NASCAR’s return to action is Darlington Raceway for a mid-May date with no fans.

The track’s proximity to Charlotte, where most race teams are based and those providing relatively simple travel, is a plus.

Darlington’s lone scheduled race date this season was the Southern 500 Labor Day weekend.

The report also indicates that the regularly scheduled May race at Charlotte would be the weekend after the would be Darlington return.