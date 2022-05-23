The South Carolina Athletic Hall Of Fame enshrined 11 new members at its ceremony in Columbia Monday night.

The Class of 2020 and Class of 2022 wee inducted with the Class of 2020 including Columbia native and NFL defensive end Peter Boulware, Hilton Head native and Cincinnati Reds infielder Dan Driessen, USC quarterback Todd Ellis, USC pitcher and Chicago Cubs general manager Ed Lynch, Limestone coach and MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, Clemson and NFL running back C.J. Spiller and S.C. State basketball standout Roberta Williams of Charleston.

The Class of 2022 features Wofford football coach Mike Ayers, Clemson’s Fred Hoover, the “Father of Sports Medicine in South Carolina”, USC and NFL wide receiver Sidney Rice of Gaffney and Blacksburg native Judy Wilkins Rose, a former Winthrop basketball player and longtime UNC Charlotte director of athletics.