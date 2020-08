FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The SEC announced the schedule for the opening week of the fall football season Monday afternoon.

The schedule has South Carolina opening their season at home against Tennessee on September 26.

See the full opening schedule below:

AWAY HOME Alabama Missouri Georgia Arkansas Kentucky Auburn Florida Ole Miss Mississippi State LSU Vanderbilt Texas A & M Week One of 2020 SEC Football Schedule

The full schedule will be released Monday night.