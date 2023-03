GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The schedule for the women’s NCAA games and when the Lady Gamecocks will be on the floor has been released.

South Carolina will take on UCLA Saturday at The Well in Greenville at 2 p.m. That game will follow the opener between Notre Dame and Maryland at 11:30 a.m.

The other Greenville regional starts Friday afternoon with Miami facing Villanova at 2:30 p.m. The game after that is LSU vs. Utah at 5 p.m.