SCHSL alerts schools phase 1.5 in workouts will soon be allowed

The South Carolina High School League informed its schools Thursday that the next phase of the off season workout program (called Phase 1.5) can begin as early as August 3rd for schools that have continued such workouts, according to a report by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

In a memo to schools, the league notes that it will conduct a meeting with members July 30th to go over specifics of the next step, which will include larger individual workout groups and sharing of balls among other things.

The memo stressed the continued attention to safety protocols in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.