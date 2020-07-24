SCHSL alerts schools phase 1.5 in workouts will soon be allowed

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The South Carolina High School League informed its schools Thursday that the next phase of the off season workout program (called Phase 1.5) can begin as early as August 3rd for schools that have continued such workouts, according to a report by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

In a memo to schools, the league notes that it will conduct a meeting with members July 30th to go over specifics of the next step, which will include larger individual workout groups and sharing of balls among other things.

The memo stressed the continued attention to safety protocols in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories