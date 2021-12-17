SCHSL announces upcoming realignment plans for fall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina High School League sent its realignment plans, which will take effect this Fall, to its members Friday.

Schools will have the opportunity to appeal their assignment in the coming weeks.

Among these significant changes, Gaffney and Boiling Spring move into a 5A region with Spartanburg, Dorman and Byrnes.

Riverside and Wade Hampton moved down from 5A to 4A.

Wren was moved to a different 3A region than Daniel.

See the chart below for full reclassification:

SCHSL does a reclassification every two years.