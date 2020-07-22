SCHSL Appellate Panel pushes back Lexington One appeal vote

The South Carolina High School League Appellate Panel delayed a vote on Lexington District One’s appeal to flip the fall and spring sports seasons until August 10th.

For now, the SCHSL plan that was approved last week by the league’s Executive Committee, remains in place. The SCHSL plan keeps sports in season with a target fall sports practice date of August 17th and a desired start date for games (for sports other than football) of August 31st. Football games are targeted to begin on September 11th if the August 17th practice start date is met.

“It makes it tough moving forward,” said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton, referring to the timing of the next Appellate Panel meeting and the desired practice start date. “Our advice to our schools is go with what we know (the current SCHSL plan).”

The SCHSL Executive Committee is scheduled to again meet on August 4th and 5th. SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton says it’s on the agenda for the 5th to discuss the status of the fall sports plan the league is currently working under and to further discuss the plan moving forward.

“We’ll put our full focus on that plan that’s in place,” said Singleton.

Singleton noted last week that the SCHSL plan, approved on a 14-2 vote by the Executive Committee, allows for flexibility in terms of moving back dates based on COVID-19 data.

If the Lexington appeal is approved August 10th, Singleton noted the Appellate Panel will determine the “what ifs.”

The Appellate Panel’s motion to move back the vote on the Lexington plan, which was defeated last week by a 16-1 vote and would radically change what was put in place, was based on committee members requesting more data on both the Lexington plan that was denied and the SCHSL plan that was approved. The panel’s chairman also noted that information that comes from the August 5th Executive Committee meeting will be of value to the appellate panel.

On another note, Singleton noted that he received contact from the Greenville County School District Monday that they would like to appeal an Executive Committee decision denying their request that all districts be required to shutdown current off-season workouts as they did in late June. Singleton said that he never heard further from GCSD after the initial contact Monday.

Singleton also said in an afternoon news conference that he remains concerned about COVID-19 numbers.

“I think we can all agree the risk isn’t going away. I wish I could say that time is the answer,” Singleton said.

Singleton added that his office continues to explore the potential of moving on from the Phase One off-season workout plan with the hope to get something closer to resembling “what the start of practice will look like on August 17th.”