SCHSL executive committee approves new plan for fall sports

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina High School League executive committee has approved a new plan for fall sports in which some fall sports could begin practice on August 17.

The practice start date for football has been pushed back to September 8 with games beginning September 25, three weeks later than an earlier revised plan.

It will be up to local districts if they choose to participate, and there will be no penalty if teams are unable to play games due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The chart below details the new plan:

(SCHSL)

