SCHSL fall sports to begin later, seasons remain in place

High School football and other fall sports will remain in their normal seasons, but with a later start this year.

The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee voted 14-2 Wednesday morning on the SCHSL proposal to push back the start of the fall seasons by roughly two weeks, meaning the first games will take place no earlier than September 1st or as late as October 2nd. Preseason practices are moved from a start date of July 30th to August 17th. Under the SCHSL plan, the fall season would end November 20th.

Off season, in-person workouts can also continue.

The SCHSL plan for for teams to play region opponents at first, although there is the option to add non-region games as the season progresses. All regions to not have the same number of schools. Some have schools that don’t compete in football.

For football, this will mean a maximum seven-game season for teams followed by playoffs.

The league sent out a survey to principals, superintendents and athletic directors throughout the state to get their input about the 2020-21 athletic calendar. SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton noted in the meeting they used that data to help formulate their plan.

The plan allows the league to continue to push back dates if needed. Singleton acknowledged in the meeting the complexities of each school district’s overall attendance decisions relative to athletics. The SCHSL plan abides by the notion that schools will be in session in some form, either in-person or through virtual classes. Singleton said schools that are going all-virtual classes at beginning of year can still field teams as long as their district allows it.

A proposal by Lexington District One to move football and other fall sports to the spring and play spring sports like baseball in the fall was rejected by a 16-1 vote.

A request by Greenville County Schools superintendent Burke Royster that all current in-person off season workouts be suspended was denied by a 13-1 vote. Greenville halted such workouts in late June.

Singleton noted a move to allow balls to be used during the off season workouts (a phase 1.5) could happen within the next two weeks.