SCHSL formally cancels spring sports season

Following Governor Henry McMaster’s announcement Wednesday that schools would remain closed for the duration of the school year, the South Carolina High School League announced the cancellation of the spring sports schedule.

The league was considering its options for scheduling has schools soon reopened.

The SCHSL now will look to June 1st, the start of its open period and hopes that can be conducted normally with various teams and athletes taking part in summer activity.

One modification for this summer is that the normal July 4th dead week will be changed to an open period due to circumstances.