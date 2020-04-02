SCHSL holds-out hope for some semblance of spring sports season

Following a Thursday conference call by the South Carolina High School League Executive Committee, the league still holds hope that there will be some attempt to conclude the spring sports season.

Just what it will look like is anyone’s guess.

“We hope to maximize the opportunity for the most number of student-athletes,” said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton.

Singleton notes it could include just regular-season play or also playoffs. Any plan is contingent on when, or if, school resumes in the Palmetto State where schools are closed through April 30th, per an order by Governor Henry McMaster.

The next conference call for the league is April 22nd when Singleton hopes to have better clarity on any potential spring sports plan.

Area teams played their last competitions on the weekend of March 14th prior to schools closing.