SCHSL not adjusting fall sports schedule at this time

The SCHSL Executive Committee met via conference call this morning to discuss Hurricane Dorian and the possibility of an altered schedule for various sports this fall. A unanimous vote to allow the SCHSL staff the authority to make decisions regarding an extension of the fall sports season, if needed due to inclement weather passed.

At the moment, there are no changes to the sports season calendar. All schedules will remain as scheduled until further notice. The schools within the boundaries of the mandatory evacuation should assess damages, if any, prior to making any decisions on make-up games.

Commissioner Jerome Singleton states, “I wholeheartedly thank our membership for putting safety first in the districts and schools by following the Governor’s order and EMS recommendations to this point. We will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian and the expected trajectory in the coming days. Having our member schools and their communities out of harm’s way is at the forefront of the league’s concern.”

We have not yet decided on any mandated statewide schedule changes. It is our intention to have our athletic departments to follow the instructions of state officials, their local EMS professionals and school administration-in that order. At this moment, the safety of our students and personnel, their families and all SC citizens is most important. Once the storm passes, we can evaluate the impact it has on our member schools and communities, assess the aftermath and explore potential options for a return to normalcy.

The League Office will continue to monitor weather updates and make any adjustments as necessary. Please do not hesitate to contact us at 803.798.0120 for clarification or questions you may have. Stay tuned to the SCHSL website and social media platforms for updates. Again, the membership’s mindset to support one another is much appreciated and always a predominant facet to staying the course back to normalcy.