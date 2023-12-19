COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has finalized the classification placement of all schools beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.

This classification placement will be in effect for two years.

The guidelines established by the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee served as the blueprint for schools’ placements.

Schools were assigned based on their enrollment count, to include district additions and the 3.0 multiplier.

Flexibility, as approved by the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee, was also used with consideration given to geographics and travel.

Several Upstate schools were reclassified, including Christ Church Episcopal moving from 1A to 4A.

St. Joe’s and Southside Christian move from 1A to 3A while Landrum moves from 2A to 3A.

Daniel, Seneca, Fountain Inn, Southside, Wren, Blue Ridge, Travelers Rest, and Emerald all move from 3A to 4A while Clinton drops from 3A to 2A.

Easley, Greenville, Greenwood, Eastside, Riverside, and Wade Hampton all move from 4A to 5A.

“Appreciation is expressed to those who served on the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, commissioner of the SCHSL. “Classification placement of schools is the initial phase of the process. The next step for the League staff is to place the schools into regions in their respective classifications.”

The SCHSL’s Executive Committee will meet January 18-19, 2024, to hear appeals regarding the classification placements.

The final reclassifications are below:

Class ATotal Enrollment
Latta High School396
St. John’s High School387
Carvers Bay Early College High School384
Dixie High School362
Hannah Pamplico High School358
Lewisville High School349
Johnsonville High School337
C. A. Johnson High School336
Green Sea Floyds High School335
Lee Central High School334
Lake View High School329
Calhoun County High School323
Riverwalk Academy High School323
Ridgeland Secondary High School322
Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School316
McBee High School311
Hardeeville High School288
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School280
Baptist Hill High School279
Allendale-Fairfax High School246
Lamar High School229
Great Falls High School225
Ware Shoals High School225
Wagener-Salley High School215
Lowcountry Leadership Charter High School212
Thornwell Charter High School210
Williston-Elko High School192
Military Magnet Academy High School184
Bethune-Bowman High School176
McCormick High School171
Royal Live Oaks Academy High School163
Whitmire Community High School151
Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics High School150
Branchville High School149
Cross High School149
Scott’s Branch High School149
Hemingway High School145
Denmark Olar High School142
Polaris Tech Charter High School128
Blackville-Hilda High School122
North High School118
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School112
Calhoun Falls Charter High School83
Midlands STEM Institute High School63
SC School For Deaf & Blind High School39
Class AATotal Enrollment
Lake City High School655
Strom Thurmond High School654
Chesnee High School633
Clinton High School625
Manning High School613
Chester High School610
Columbia High School609
Philip Simmons High School608
Saluda High School601
Liberty High School580
Timberland High School580
Academic Magnet High School572
Pelion High School572
Blacksburg High School566
Woodland High School562
Lake Marion High School559
Mid-Carolina High School554
Cheraw High School553
Andrew Jackson High School552
Kingstree High School551
Edisto High School550
Central High School549
Eau Claire High School543
North Central High School540
Hampton County High School533
Andrews High School518
Mullins High School516
Buford High School511
Fairfield Central High School506
Marion High School499
Batesburg-Leesville High School481
Barnwell High School474
Ninety Six High School473
Atlantic Collegiate Academy High School470
Burke High School469
Chesterfield High School463
Palmetto Scholars Academy High School455
Whale Branch Early College High School437
East Clarendon High School406
Abbeville High School379
Class AAATotal Enrollment
American Leadership Academy High School934
Georgetown High School933
Chapman High School929
Palmetto High School929
Walhalla High School888
Hanahan High School874
Marlboro County High School874
North Charleston High School873
Powdersville High School869
W. J. Keenan High School866
Union County High School857
Belton-Honea Path High School851
Carolina Academy High School851
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School849
Brashier Middle College Charter High School840
Aynor High School828
Oceanside Collegiate Academy High School814
High Point Academy High School808
Swansea High School801
Loris High School777
Landrum High School776
GREEN Upstate High School770
Waccamaw High School770
Battery Creek High School769
Mountain View Preparatory Charter High School768
Pendleton High School764
Broome High School753
Horse Creek Academy High School751
St. Joseph’s Catholic High School748
Crescent High School724
Woodruff High School724
Bridges Preparatory High School689
Silver Bluff High School686
West-Oak High School686
Dillon High School683
Southside Christian High School676
Newberry High School673
Charleston Charter Math & Science High School672
Class AAAATotal Enrollment
North Augusta High School1,411
May River High School1,407
Richland Northeast High School1,400
Westside High School1,379
South Florence High School1,358
Midland Valley High School1,326
Gray Collegiate Academy High School1,296
South Pointe High School1,275
Travelers Rest High School1,274
Bluffton High School1,262
Dreher High School1,246
Laurens District 55 High School1,241
South Aiken High School1,236
Airport High School1,232
Fountain Inn High School1,227
Greer High School1,226
Aiken High School1,220
York Comprehensive High School1,210
A. C. Flora High School1,208
Fox Creek High School1,177
Wilson High School1,158
Beaufort High School1,156
Berea High School1,147
Colleton County High School1,139
Pickens High School1,137
Greenville Tech Charter High School1,131
Lancaster High School1,118
Brookland-Cayce High School1,114
Lower Richland High School1,109
Bishop England High School1,099
Greer Middle College Charter High School1,090
D. W. Daniel High School1,084
Hilton Head Island High School1,050
Hartsville High School1,049
Wren High School1,045
Southside High School1,042
Blue Ridge High School1,037
Gilbert High School1,027
York Preparatory Academy High School991
Emerald High School990
Camden High School966
Seneca High School958
Darlington High School956
Christ Church Episcopal High School952
Crestwood High School946
Lakewood High School892
Class AAAAATotal Enrollment
Dorman High School3,106
Carolina Forest High School2,800
Summerville High School2,623
James F. Byrnes High School2,540
Spring Valley High School2,502
Stratford High School2,312
Ashley Ridge High School2,300
Boiling Springs High School2,262
Lexington High School2,169
Clover High School2,107
West Ashley High School2,106
Wando High School2,100
Sumter High School2,054
Cane Bay High School1,980
Mauldin High School1,978
James Island Charter High School1,968
Ridge View High School1,909
Blythewood High School1,901
J. L. Mann High School1,887
Spartanburg High School1,883
River Bluff High School1,882
Fort Dorchester High School1,858
R. B. Stall High School1,844
Rock Hill High School1,833
Wade Hampton High School1,833
Dutch Fork High School1,823
Socastee High School1,741
Hillcrest High School1,699
Woodmont High School1,693
Goose Creek High School1,685
Conway High School1,670
Westwood High School1,664
White Knoll High School1,664
Greenville High School1,655
Berkeley High School1,644
Chapin High School1,643
Eastside High School1,633
Easley High School1,626
T. L. Hanna High School1,614
Fort Mill High School1,605
St. James High School1,596
Greenwood High School1,587
West Florence High School1,558
Gaffney High School1,556
Northwestern High School1,534
Indian Land High School1,492
Nation Ford High School1,485
Lugoff-Elgin High School1,484
Riverside High School1,463
Lucy Garrett Beckham High School1,450
Irmo High School1,440
North Myrtle Beach High School1,420
Myrtle Beach High School1,362
Catawba Ridge High School1,319