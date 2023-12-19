COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has finalized the classification placement of all schools beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.
This classification placement will be in effect for two years.
The guidelines established by the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee served as the blueprint for schools’ placements.
Schools were assigned based on their enrollment count, to include district additions and the 3.0 multiplier.
Flexibility, as approved by the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee, was also used with consideration given to geographics and travel.
Several Upstate schools were reclassified, including Christ Church Episcopal moving from 1A to 4A.
St. Joe’s and Southside Christian move from 1A to 3A while Landrum moves from 2A to 3A.
Daniel, Seneca, Fountain Inn, Southside, Wren, Blue Ridge, Travelers Rest, and Emerald all move from 3A to 4A while Clinton drops from 3A to 2A.
Easley, Greenville, Greenwood, Eastside, Riverside, and Wade Hampton all move from 4A to 5A.
“Appreciation is expressed to those who served on the Reclassification/Realignment Guidelines Committee,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, commissioner of the SCHSL. “Classification placement of schools is the initial phase of the process. The next step for the League staff is to place the schools into regions in their respective classifications.”
The SCHSL’s Executive Committee will meet January 18-19, 2024, to hear appeals regarding the classification placements.
The final reclassifications are below:
|Class A
|Total Enrollment
|Latta High School
|396
|St. John’s High School
|387
|Carvers Bay Early College High School
|384
|Dixie High School
|362
|Hannah Pamplico High School
|358
|Lewisville High School
|349
|Johnsonville High School
|337
|C. A. Johnson High School
|336
|Green Sea Floyds High School
|335
|Lee Central High School
|334
|Lake View High School
|329
|Calhoun County High School
|323
|Riverwalk Academy High School
|323
|Ridgeland Secondary High School
|322
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School
|316
|McBee High School
|311
|Hardeeville High School
|288
|Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
|280
|Baptist Hill High School
|279
|Allendale-Fairfax High School
|246
|Lamar High School
|229
|Great Falls High School
|225
|Ware Shoals High School
|225
|Wagener-Salley High School
|215
|Lowcountry Leadership Charter High School
|212
|Thornwell Charter High School
|210
|Williston-Elko High School
|192
|Military Magnet Academy High School
|184
|Bethune-Bowman High School
|176
|McCormick High School
|171
|Royal Live Oaks Academy High School
|163
|Whitmire Community High School
|151
|Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics High School
|150
|Branchville High School
|149
|Cross High School
|149
|Scott’s Branch High School
|149
|Hemingway High School
|145
|Denmark Olar High School
|142
|Polaris Tech Charter High School
|128
|Blackville-Hilda High School
|122
|North High School
|118
|Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School
|112
|Calhoun Falls Charter High School
|83
|Midlands STEM Institute High School
|63
|SC School For Deaf & Blind High School
|39
|Class AA
|Total Enrollment
|Lake City High School
|655
|Strom Thurmond High School
|654
|Chesnee High School
|633
|Clinton High School
|625
|Manning High School
|613
|Chester High School
|610
|Columbia High School
|609
|Philip Simmons High School
|608
|Saluda High School
|601
|Liberty High School
|580
|Timberland High School
|580
|Academic Magnet High School
|572
|Pelion High School
|572
|Blacksburg High School
|566
|Woodland High School
|562
|Lake Marion High School
|559
|Mid-Carolina High School
|554
|Cheraw High School
|553
|Andrew Jackson High School
|552
|Kingstree High School
|551
|Edisto High School
|550
|Central High School
|549
|Eau Claire High School
|543
|North Central High School
|540
|Hampton County High School
|533
|Andrews High School
|518
|Mullins High School
|516
|Buford High School
|511
|Fairfield Central High School
|506
|Marion High School
|499
|Batesburg-Leesville High School
|481
|Barnwell High School
|474
|Ninety Six High School
|473
|Atlantic Collegiate Academy High School
|470
|Burke High School
|469
|Chesterfield High School
|463
|Palmetto Scholars Academy High School
|455
|Whale Branch Early College High School
|437
|East Clarendon High School
|406
|Abbeville High School
|379
|Class AAA
|Total Enrollment
|American Leadership Academy High School
|934
|Georgetown High School
|933
|Chapman High School
|929
|Palmetto High School
|929
|Walhalla High School
|888
|Hanahan High School
|874
|Marlboro County High School
|874
|North Charleston High School
|873
|Powdersville High School
|869
|W. J. Keenan High School
|866
|Union County High School
|857
|Belton-Honea Path High School
|851
|Carolina Academy High School
|851
|Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
|849
|Brashier Middle College Charter High School
|840
|Aynor High School
|828
|Oceanside Collegiate Academy High School
|814
|High Point Academy High School
|808
|Swansea High School
|801
|Loris High School
|777
|Landrum High School
|776
|GREEN Upstate High School
|770
|Waccamaw High School
|770
|Battery Creek High School
|769
|Mountain View Preparatory Charter High School
|768
|Pendleton High School
|764
|Broome High School
|753
|Horse Creek Academy High School
|751
|St. Joseph’s Catholic High School
|748
|Crescent High School
|724
|Woodruff High School
|724
|Bridges Preparatory High School
|689
|Silver Bluff High School
|686
|West-Oak High School
|686
|Dillon High School
|683
|Southside Christian High School
|676
|Newberry High School
|673
|Charleston Charter Math & Science High School
|672
|Class AAAA
|Total Enrollment
|North Augusta High School
|1,411
|May River High School
|1,407
|Richland Northeast High School
|1,400
|Westside High School
|1,379
|South Florence High School
|1,358
|Midland Valley High School
|1,326
|Gray Collegiate Academy High School
|1,296
|South Pointe High School
|1,275
|Travelers Rest High School
|1,274
|Bluffton High School
|1,262
|Dreher High School
|1,246
|Laurens District 55 High School
|1,241
|South Aiken High School
|1,236
|Airport High School
|1,232
|Fountain Inn High School
|1,227
|Greer High School
|1,226
|Aiken High School
|1,220
|York Comprehensive High School
|1,210
|A. C. Flora High School
|1,208
|Fox Creek High School
|1,177
|Wilson High School
|1,158
|Beaufort High School
|1,156
|Berea High School
|1,147
|Colleton County High School
|1,139
|Pickens High School
|1,137
|Greenville Tech Charter High School
|1,131
|Lancaster High School
|1,118
|Brookland-Cayce High School
|1,114
|Lower Richland High School
|1,109
|Bishop England High School
|1,099
|Greer Middle College Charter High School
|1,090
|D. W. Daniel High School
|1,084
|Hilton Head Island High School
|1,050
|Hartsville High School
|1,049
|Wren High School
|1,045
|Southside High School
|1,042
|Blue Ridge High School
|1,037
|Gilbert High School
|1,027
|York Preparatory Academy High School
|991
|Emerald High School
|990
|Camden High School
|966
|Seneca High School
|958
|Darlington High School
|956
|Christ Church Episcopal High School
|952
|Crestwood High School
|946
|Lakewood High School
|892
|Class AAAAA
|Total Enrollment
|Dorman High School
|3,106
|Carolina Forest High School
|2,800
|Summerville High School
|2,623
|James F. Byrnes High School
|2,540
|Spring Valley High School
|2,502
|Stratford High School
|2,312
|Ashley Ridge High School
|2,300
|Boiling Springs High School
|2,262
|Lexington High School
|2,169
|Clover High School
|2,107
|West Ashley High School
|2,106
|Wando High School
|2,100
|Sumter High School
|2,054
|Cane Bay High School
|1,980
|Mauldin High School
|1,978
|James Island Charter High School
|1,968
|Ridge View High School
|1,909
|Blythewood High School
|1,901
|J. L. Mann High School
|1,887
|Spartanburg High School
|1,883
|River Bluff High School
|1,882
|Fort Dorchester High School
|1,858
|R. B. Stall High School
|1,844
|Rock Hill High School
|1,833
|Wade Hampton High School
|1,833
|Dutch Fork High School
|1,823
|Socastee High School
|1,741
|Hillcrest High School
|1,699
|Woodmont High School
|1,693
|Goose Creek High School
|1,685
|Conway High School
|1,670
|Westwood High School
|1,664
|White Knoll High School
|1,664
|Greenville High School
|1,655
|Berkeley High School
|1,644
|Chapin High School
|1,643
|Eastside High School
|1,633
|Easley High School
|1,626
|T. L. Hanna High School
|1,614
|Fort Mill High School
|1,605
|St. James High School
|1,596
|Greenwood High School
|1,587
|West Florence High School
|1,558
|Gaffney High School
|1,556
|Northwestern High School
|1,534
|Indian Land High School
|1,492
|Nation Ford High School
|1,485
|Lugoff-Elgin High School
|1,484
|Riverside High School
|1,463
|Lucy Garrett Beckham High School
|1,450
|Irmo High School
|1,440
|North Myrtle Beach High School
|1,420
|Myrtle Beach High School
|1,362
|Catawba Ridge High School
|1,319