SCHSL to keep football title games in Columbia in 2019

The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee voted Tuesday to play state championship football games in Columbia again in 2019.

The three highest classes will play at USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium on the first weekend in December. The 2A and 1A games will take place at Benedict College.

Representatives from Clemson met with SCHSL officials this past winter to discuss the potential of title games eventually returning to Death Valley.

The committee also voted 15-0 to keep five classes in place when the new realignment occurs for 2020-2022.