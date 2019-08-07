SCHSL to keep football title games in Columbia in 2019

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SCHSL_171300

The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee voted Tuesday to play state championship football games in Columbia again in 2019.

The three highest classes will play at USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium on the first weekend in December. The 2A and 1A games will take place at Benedict College.

Representatives from Clemson met with SCHSL officials this past winter to discuss the potential of title games eventually returning to Death Valley.

The committee also voted 15-0 to keep five classes in place when the new realignment occurs for 2020-2022.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store