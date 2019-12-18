SCHSL to release realignment plan soon

South Carolina High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton told 7 Sports Tuesday that his organization hopes to release the reclassification plan for the 2020-2022 schools years as early as Thursday.

The last reclassification in 2018 led to a lawsuit filed by a group of schools against the league and the Union County school district over the placement of Union County High School in 3A instead of 4A (their enrollment numbers complied with the larger classification) that was later settled.

The result helped lead to the creation of a Guidelines Committee.

From that has come new parameters for this year:

-Enrollment numbers are used are for grades 9-11, instead of 9-12 as in the past. This allows for at least one year of exposure for the count instead of years past, when a senior class would never factor into the next realignment.

-A target number of 36 for the 5A class and 50 for the 1A class has been established with a variance of four schools either added or subtracted. As a result, the 5A classification, which currently numbers 48, could be as small as 32 schools. 1A could grow from 36 to at least 46 schools.

-The remaining schools between the largest and smallest classes would then be divided by three to help determine the size of the remaining three classifications.

Singleton notes if the league does not release the plan this week, it will then be sent to schools upon the SCHSL office reopening after the holidays on January 6th.

Several appeals processes are in place thereafter before the final plan, that is implemented in the fall of 2020, is set.