SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee voted 15-0 Wednesday morning to allow open season workouts to begin for fall sports on May 1, with the exception of competition cheer.

Those teams are allowed to hold their customary tryout in April as scheduled.

The league staff had proposed to the executive committee to cancel such workouts this spring, a suggestion that drew a harsh reaction from the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.

Β