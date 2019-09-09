SCHSL will not alter fall sports schedule

The South Carolina High School League has announced the 2019-20 fall sports season will continue as normal barring any future inclement weather emergencies. Commissioner Jerome Singleton states, “I am comfortable stating the regular season will continue as previously scheduled due to Hurricane Dorian was not as destructive as past storms we have endured. We are grateful South Carolina did not receive the brunt of weather that some parts of the southeastern United States experienced. The SCHSL looks forward to assisting any and all districts with their schedule needs due to the impact of the storm.” Member schools are well versed in the procedures for making up any postponed contests, however, please contact our office for assistance if needed. Although our state, as a whole, was spared major damage from Hurricane Dorian, there are communities that may have storm related losses that will most certainly give our student athletes a chance to give back. If your school is hosting a volunteer or community service campaign to assist any Hurricane Dorian victims, please be sure to submit the information to our office on line at http://schsl.org/index.php/community-service-reporting-form/ . The League Office will monitor weather updates throughout the fall season and make any adjustments as necessary. Please do not hesitate to contact us at 803.798.0120 for clarification or questions you may have. Stay tuned to the SCHSL website and social media platforms for updates