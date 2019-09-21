SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 4

SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – High school football was in action. Here is a look at Friday’s nights scores.

Dorman42Hillcrest7
Spartanburg3Byrnes41
Gaffeny33Mauldin22
Riverside0B. Springs45
Woodmont27Greenwood7
Hanna55Mann13
Laurens54Wade Hampton26
Westside57Easley0
Woodruff35Chapman49
Clinton13Wren69
Eastside56Broome26
Southside46CCES0
Carolina16Liberty7
Greer14Union Co.28
S. Pointe18Greenville7
Ridge View26Daniel45
Palmetto49Seneca28
BHP42Pendleton21
Pickens31Berea24
Walhalla 55Powderville6
Travelers Rest41Blue Ridge20
St. Joe’s56West Oak35
Chesnee13Landrum20
Catawba Ridge7Blacksburg22
S. Thurmond31Emerald6
Mid Carolina21Ninety Six26
Great Falls26Dixie7
E. Henderson6Polk County50
Mtn. Heritage30Hendersonville6
Chase55Rosman6
Tuscola 42N. Henderson22
Pisgah 28E. Rutherford25
S. Caldwell44R-S Central 43

