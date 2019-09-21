SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 4

SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – High school football was in action. Here is a look at Friday’s nights scores.
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Dorman
|42
|Hillcrest
|7
|Spartanburg
|3
|Byrnes
|41
|Gaffeny
|33
|Mauldin
|22
|Riverside
|0
|B. Springs
|45
|Woodmont
|27
|Greenwood
|7
|Hanna
|55
|Mann
|13
|Laurens
|54
|Wade Hampton
|26
|Westside
|57
|Easley
|0
|Woodruff
|35
|Chapman
|49
|Clinton
|13
|Wren
|69
|Eastside
|56
|Broome
|26
|Southside
|46
|CCES
|0
|Carolina
|16
|Liberty
|7
|Greer
|14
|Union Co.
|28
|S. Pointe
|18
|Greenville
|7
|Ridge View
|26
|Daniel
|45
|Palmetto
|49
|Seneca
|28
|BHP
|42
|Pendleton
|21
|Pickens
|31
|Berea
|24
|Walhalla
|55
|Powderville
|6
|Travelers Rest
|41
|Blue Ridge
|20
|St. Joe’s
|56
|West Oak
|35
|Chesnee
|13
|Landrum
|20
|Catawba Ridge
|7
|Blacksburg
|22
|S. Thurmond
|31
|Emerald
|6
|Mid Carolina
|21
|Ninety Six
|26
|Great Falls
|26
|Dixie
|7
|E. Henderson
|6
|Polk County
|50
|Mtn. Heritage
|30
|Hendersonville
|6
|Chase
|55
|Rosman
|6
|Tuscola
|42
|N. Henderson
|22
|Pisgah
|28
|E. Rutherford
|25
|S. Caldwell
|44
|R-S Central
|43