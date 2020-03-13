SEC extends competition suspension to April 15, halts all athletic activities

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 12: The arena sits unused after the announcement of the cancellation of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament has been cancelled due to the growing concern about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – The Southeastern Conference has extended it’s suspension of competition and athletic activities to April 15.

The SEC had previously suspended competition until March 30. This suspension now includes all athletic activities including team and individual practices, as well as meetings and other organized activities.

Read the full statement from the SEC via secsports.com below:

“The Southeastern Conference today announced that all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through at least April 15, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30. That suspension of competition has been extended through April 15 and now includes all organized team activities.

SEC athletics programs will cease practices, individual and team workouts effective the end of the day Friday, March 13. Team meetings shall conclude no later than 5 pm local time on Monday, March 16.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.”