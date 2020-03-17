SEC scraps athletic competition for remainder of 2019-2020 academic year

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 12: The arena sits unused after the announcement of the cancellation of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament has been cancelled due to the growing concern about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The SEC announced all regular-season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year due to continuing conoravirus concerns.

In addition, all spring football games are canceled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.