1  of  10
Closings and Delays
Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Episcopal Church of the Advent Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Greenville County Library Immanuel Lutheran Church St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church-Spartanburg WNC Edutech

SEC scraps athletic competition for remainder of 2019-2020 academic year

Sports

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 12: The arena sits unused
after the announcement of the cancellation of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament has been cancelled due to the growing concern about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The SEC announced all regular-season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year due to continuing conoravirus concerns.

In addition, all spring football games are canceled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store