SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket was released by the conference on Sunday.
The first round of the tournament begins Wednesday, March 3 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
No. 2 South Carolina’s first game will come in the quarterfinals on March 5 as they’re set to take on the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 10 Missouri and No. 7 Alabama.
South Carolina is going for its second-straight conference championship and sixth in seven years.
SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|MATCHUP
|NETWORK
|1st Round
Wed., March 3
|4:00 p.m.
|Game 1
(13) Auburn vs. (12) Florida
|SEC Network
|2nd Round
Thurs., March 4
|11:00 a.m.
|Game 2
(9) Mississippi State vs. (8) LSU
|SEC Network
|25 mins after Game 2
|Game 3
(5) Kentucky vs. Game 1 winner
|SEC Network
|6:00 p.m.
|Game 4
(10) Missouri vs. (7) Alabama
|SEC Network
|25 mins after Game 4
|Game 5
(11) Ole Miss vs. (6) Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Quarterfinals
Fri., March 5
|11:00 a.m.
|Game 6
(1) Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner
|SEC Network
|25 mins after Game 6
|Game 7
(4) Georgia vs. Game 3 winner
|SEC Network
|6:00 p.m.
|Game 8
(2) South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner
|SEC Network
|25 mins after Game 8
|Game 9
(3) Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner
|SEC Network
|Semifinals
Sat., March 6
|4:00 p.m.
|Game 10
Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner
|ESPNU
|25 mins after Game 10
|Game 11
Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
|ESPNU
|Finals
Sun., March 7
|2 p.m.
|Game 12
Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner
|ESPN2
This is the third consecutive year that the tournament is being held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It will be moving to Nashville for the 2022 tournament.