SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

South Carolina’s Zia Cooke brings the ball up the court during the second half of a semifinal match at the Southeastern conference women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket was released by the conference on Sunday.

The first round of the tournament begins Wednesday, March 3 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

No. 2 South Carolina’s first game will come in the quarterfinals on March 5 as they’re set to take on the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 10 Missouri and No. 7 Alabama.

South Carolina is going for its second-straight conference championship and sixth in seven years.

SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

DATE TIME (ET) MATCHUP NETWORK 1st Round

Wed., March 3 4:00 p.m. Game 1

(13) Auburn vs. (12) Florida SEC Network 2nd Round

Thurs., March 4 11:00 a.m. Game 2

(9) Mississippi State vs. (8) LSU SEC Network 25 mins after Game 2 Game 3

(5) Kentucky vs. Game 1 winner SEC Network 6:00 p.m. Game 4

(10) Missouri vs. (7) Alabama SEC Network 25 mins after Game 4 Game 5

(11) Ole Miss vs. (6) Arkansas SEC Network Quarterfinals

Fri., March 5 11:00 a.m. Game 6

(1) Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner SEC Network 25 mins after Game 6 Game 7

(4) Georgia vs. Game 3 winner SEC Network 6:00 p.m. Game 8

(2) South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner SEC Network 25 mins after Game 8 Game 9

(3) Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner SEC Network Semifinals

Sat., March 6 4:00 p.m. Game 10

Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner ESPNU 25 mins after Game 10 Game 11

Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner ESPNU Finals

Sun., March 7 2 p.m. Game 12

Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner ESPN2 Schedule from secsports.com

This is the third consecutive year that the tournament is being held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It will be moving to Nashville for the 2022 tournament.