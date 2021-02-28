SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

South Carolina’s Zia Cooke brings the ball up the court during the second half of a semifinal match at the Southeastern conference women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket was released by the conference on Sunday.

The first round of the tournament begins Wednesday, March 3 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

No. 2 South Carolina’s first game will come in the quarterfinals on March 5 as they’re set to take on the winner of the second-round matchup between No. 10 Missouri and No. 7 Alabama.

South Carolina is going for its second-straight conference championship and sixth in seven years.

SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

DATETIME (ET)MATCHUPNETWORK
1st Round
Wed., March 3		4:00 p.m.Game 1
(13) Auburn vs. (12) Florida		SEC Network
2nd Round
Thurs., March 4		11:00 a.m.Game 2
(9) Mississippi State vs. (8) LSU		SEC Network
25 mins after Game 2Game 3
(5) Kentucky vs. Game 1 winner		SEC Network
6:00 p.m.Game 4
(10) Missouri vs. (7) Alabama		SEC Network
25 mins after Game 4Game 5
(11) Ole Miss vs. (6) Arkansas		SEC Network
Quarterfinals
Fri., March 5		11:00 a.m.Game 6
(1) Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner		SEC Network
25 mins after Game 6Game 7
(4) Georgia vs. Game 3 winner		SEC Network
6:00 p.m.Game 8
(2) South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner		SEC Network
25 mins after Game 8Game 9
(3) Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner		SEC Network
Semifinals
Sat., March 6		4:00 p.m.Game 10
Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner		ESPNU
25 mins after Game 10Game 11
Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner		ESPNU
Finals
Sun., March 7		2 p.m.Game 12
Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner		ESPN2
Schedule from secsports.com

This is the third consecutive year that the tournament is being held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It will be moving to Nashville for the 2022 tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

