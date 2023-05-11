CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Kickoff for the 2023 season of the National Football League is just a scant 118 days from Thursday. That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to be excited about.

On Thursday the NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams in the league. The Panthers will kick off the 2023 season on the road on Sunday, Sept. 10 with a divisional game in Atlanta.

The team will come back to Charlotte in week two for its home opener, a Monday night primetime game against another NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints. It will be the first time the Panthers have headlined Monday Night Football since December 2018.

The team will get a bye in week seven.

Expectations are high for the Panthers this year. The team has a new head coach, and in the offseason traded up to get the first overall pick in this year’s draft, and selected quarterback Bryce Young.

The full 2023 schedule for the Carolina Panthers is:

Week 1: at Atlanta

Week 2: Home opener vs New Orleans

Week 3: at Seattle

Week 4: vs Minnesota

Week 5: at Detroit

Week 6: at Miami

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: vs Houston

Week 9: vs Indianapolis

Week 10: at Chicago

Week: 11 vs Dallas

Week 12: at Tennessee

Week 13: at Tampa Bay

Week 14: at New Orleans

Week 15: TBD vs Atlanta

Week 16: vs Green Bay

Week 17: at Jacksonville (New Years Eve)

Week18: TBD vs Tampa Bay

Our opponents as cat memes a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6tlnKF78uz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 11, 2023

In an age of social media, teams have made a tradition in recent years of having fun the day schedules are announced. The Panthers were no different. The team’s Twitter page was full of memes about the new season, including a thread which linked each of the team’s opponents to popular memes about cats.