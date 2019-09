Seneca’s Austin Ernst shot an even par 71 Thursday in the opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open in Charleston.

She’s six strokes off the lead of Japan’s Mamiko Higa after a round that included three birdies and three bogeys.

Clemson assistant coach Heather Young, playing in her 12th Open, fired a seven-over-par 78 and is 13 strokes back.

Young, a former LPGA Tour player, had 12 pars but five bogeys and a double bogey as well.