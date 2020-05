Dorman senior guard Myles Tate and senior forward P.J. Hall share 7 Senior Standout honors after leading the Cavs to an unprecedented 4th consecutive 5A boys basketball state title.

This past season, Tate and Hall each averaged 14.9 points per game and helped lead Dorman to a 30-1 overall record.

Myles Tate will play his college basketball at Butler while P.J. Hall will compete at Clemson.