COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18 points and No. 1 South Carolina pulled away early to beat Presbyterian 99-29 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks improved to 10-0 for a third straight season.

Fulwiley started in place of point guard Raven Johnson, who was given the day off by coach Dawn Staley. Fulwiley got a bit of a break as well, playing just three quarters in South Carolina’s latest dominant showing.

The Gamecocks, who average 91.8 points, took a 36-15 lead after one quarter. It was their second-largest point total in a quarter this season.

Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins, both sophomores, posted double-doubles. Kitts finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Watkins had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Seven Gamecocks finished with double-figure scoring. Freshman Tessa Johnson had 13 points, Kamilla Cardoso and Sakima Walker scored 12 apiece while Bree Hall added 10.

Tilda Sjokvist led the Presbyterian (8-4) with 15 points.

