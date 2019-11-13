Several from area busy on early signing day

(WSPA) – Several area athletes made their college plans official throughout the area Wednesday.
Among them, Dorman basketball teammates P.J. Hall and Myles Tate made their plans to play at Clemson and Butler, respectively, official.
Dorman High School signings:
|Swimming
|Jack Parker
|Xavier University
|Alaina Smith
|Gardner-Webb University
|Cross Country and Track
|Faith Nelson
|Anderson University
|Vollyball
|Mackenzie MacIntosh
|Spartanburg Methodist College
|Ragan Neely
|Converse College
|Anna Renwick
|Clemson University
|Boys Basketball
|PJ Hall
|Clemson University
|Myles Tate
|Butler University
|Golf
|Nick Srinivasan
|Lander University
|Ashton Thomas
|Newberry College
|Softball
|Jack Busch
|University of Pittsburgh
|Baseball
|Michael Eggert
|Wofford College
|Jack Renwick
|Wofford College
Mauldin High School signings:
|Swim and Dive
|Evan Stanislaw
|Michigan State
|Golf
|LLeyton Renner
|Presbyterian College
|Volleyball
|Asia Mattress
|East Tennessee State University
|Jenna Moore
|Clemson University
|Riley Whitesides
|NC State University
|Cross Country
|Macey Morgan
|Southern Wesleyan University
|Haley Morgan
|Southern Wesleyan University
|Softball
|Christy Burroughs
|North Carolina Central
|Jillian Hewes
|Presbyterian College
|Soccer
|Leanna Guion
|Wofford College
|Baseball
|Alex Edmondson
|Clemson University
|Johnathan White
|Newberry College