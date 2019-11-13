Several from area busy on early signing day

(WSPA) – Several area athletes made their college plans official throughout the area Wednesday.

Among them, Dorman basketball teammates P.J. Hall and Myles Tate made their plans to play at Clemson and Butler, respectively, official.

Dorman High School signings:

Swimming
Jack ParkerXavier University
Alaina SmithGardner-Webb University
Cross Country and Track
Faith NelsonAnderson University
Vollyball
Mackenzie MacIntoshSpartanburg Methodist College
Ragan NeelyConverse College
Anna RenwickClemson University
Boys Basketball
PJ HallClemson University
Myles TateButler University
Golf
Nick SrinivasanLander University
Ashton ThomasNewberry College
Softball
Jack BuschUniversity of Pittsburgh
Baseball
Michael EggertWofford College
Jack Renwick Wofford College

Mauldin High School signings:

Swim and Dive
Evan StanislawMichigan State
Golf
LLeyton RennerPresbyterian College
Volleyball
Asia MattressEast Tennessee State University
Jenna MooreClemson University
Riley WhitesidesNC State University
Cross Country
Macey MorganSouthern Wesleyan University
Haley MorganSouthern Wesleyan University
Softball
Christy BurroughsNorth Carolina Central
Jillian HewesPresbyterian College
Soccer
Leanna GuionWofford College
Baseball
Alex EdmondsonClemson University
Johnathan WhiteNewberry College

