(WSPA) – Three area high school football games have been rescheduled due to possible inclement weather conditions Friday.

The following games have been rescheduled:

Southside Christian at Ware Shoals, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Christian at Dixie, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

McCormick at CFC, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Make sure to watch the High School Red Zone Show Friday at 11 p.m. on channel 7 and 11:30 p.m. on the CW62 for all your game highlights.