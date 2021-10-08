Several high school games scheduled for Friday impacted

The following area high school football games have been impacted for this evening.

Spartanburg has moved the kick-off time of its game against Wade Hampton up to 6pm “after looking at this evening’s forecast,” said Spartanburg athletic director Todd Staley.

Hendersonville at Pickens has been canceled due to logistical issues at Bruce Field. The game had been moved to Pickens’ former stadium earlier this week due to a field issue at the stadium at Pickens’ high school.

Walhalla at Easley has been postponed due to weather. As of Friday mid-day, a makeup date was still being finalized.

Southside Christian at Dixie has been postponed to Friday, October 22 due to poor field conditions at Dixie’s stadium.

The following games have been postponed with makeup dates planned:

Mann at Woodmont, Monday 6:30 p.m.

Powdersville at Berea, Monday 7:30 p.m.

Brevard at Chase, Monday 7 p.m.

Byrnes at Riverside, Saturday 7 p.m.

Palmetto at Blue Ridge, Monday 7 p.m.

Greenwood at Eastside, Saturday 1 p.m.

Southside at Carolina, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

CFC at Ware Shoals, Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, the Laurens at Greenville game was canceled due to COVID issues for Laurens.