Several with area ties on College Football Hall Of Fame ballot

Former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller (2006-2009) and cornerback Donnell Woolford (1985-1988) are among the nearly 80 names on this year’s College Football Hall Of Fame ballot.

Spiller had 3,547 rushing, 1,420 receiving, 569 on punt returns and 2,052 on kickoff returns. He still has greater than 1,700 more all-purpose running yards than any player in ACC history.

In 2009, Spiller scored 21 touchdowns and became the first player in ACC history to gain 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in the same season.

Spiller, who was elected to Clemson’s Athletic Hall Of Fame earlier this year, gained an ACC record 2,680 all-purpose yards that year and finished his career with 7,588, still third in FBS history.

Woolford was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association in 1987, then was a consensus first-team All-American in 1988.

The two-time All-ACC selection played 47 games for the Tigers, 35 as a starter. He finished his career with 187 tackles, 10 interceptions and 44 passes broken up, for 54 total passes defensed. He still holds Clemson records for passes broken up and passes defensed.

It’s the first time that Clemson has had two former players on the ballot.

Former USC coach Jim Carlen, who led the Gamecocks to three bowl games during his tenure from 1975 to 1981, is second all-time in USC wins with 45 and is among the coaches on the ballot.

Carlen also guided West Virginia and Texas Tech prior to his arrival in Columbia.

One-time Western Carolina kicker Kirk Roach also makes the list. He was a stand-out for the Catamounts in the ’80s and is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 302 points.