Saturday afternoon inside Williams-Brice Stadium the Gamecocks held their first scrimmage of preseason practice. Coach Beamer said the team ran about 80 plays, with an emphasis on letting some of the younger guys show what they can do. He was a little frustrated that penalties brought back a couple of explosive plays and said that would be a point of emphasis going forward. He also provided an update on the status of wide receiver Juice Wells who did not participate in the scrimmage because of a lower body injury, saying that Wells would not practice this coming week but is optimistic he will be ready to go for the season opener in Charlotte against North Carolina on September 2nd.