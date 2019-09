LAS VEGAS (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. raced his way into the second round of NASCAR's playoffs with a victory Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the opening round of the postseason.

The win is Truex's series-best fifth of the season and again cemented Joe Gibbs Racing as the team to beat in this 10-race playoff series. JGR has 14 wins this season through 27 races.