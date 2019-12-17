Simmons, Kinlaw make the AP All-America first team

The Associated Press has released its All-America team and it is full of players from LSU and Ohio State. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense. Defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense. Across all three AP All-America teams, the SEC had 18 players in all. The Big Ten had 17. The Pac-12 had 13 players, the Big 12 had 10 and the ACC had eight players.
Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons and USC’s Javon Kinlaw made the first team defense.
The Tigers’ Travie Etienne and John Simpson are on the second team offense.
Clemson safety Tanner Muse is a third teamer.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)