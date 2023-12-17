Spartanburg, S.C.(Wofford SID) – Wofford men’s basketball’s three-game winning streak became a four-game winning streak after defeating the Kentucky Christian Knights 105-54 on Sunday, December 17.

Juniors Jackson Sivills and Kyler Filewich paced all scorers in tying their career highs in the department with 19 and 18 points respectively. Sivills did so on a career-high seven field goals made (7-for-10, 3-for-6 from the perimeter) to raise his field goal percentage to 53.8% over the course of the winning streak. The Paducah, Kentucky native also chipped in a career-high tying eight boards to round out his day.

Filewich meanwhile tied his career-high in field goals, finishing 9-for-10 from the floor and matches the season-high for any Terrier in field goals made this season set by junior Corey Tripp back on November 14, against Tennessee.

The Knights, for their part, managed to keep the game within two possessions for the first six and a half minutes of the contest before a 21-9 Wofford run spanning the next six and a half minutes firmly laid to rest any chances of a Kentucky Christian upset. Corey Tripp scored nine of his 13 points during the run and added three assists over the course of the game to now average five assists per game over the last four contests while averaging less than one turnover per game.

Given extended playing time in the second half, freshman Belal El Shakery posted a healthy five point, six rebound, three assist, zero turnover stat line in the half alone to finish just shy of his first collegiate double-double with 10 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists (the rebounds and assists both representing new career highs).

Freshman Quentin Meza turned from a facilitator to a scorer with his extra minutes, grabbing six boards and dishing out three assists on 1-for-1 shooting in the first half to scoring seven points on 3-for-4 shooting while dishing out two more assists to finish his game with nine points, six rebounds and five assists (the rebounds and assists matching his career highs).

Sophomore Joe Spinelli scored the game’s final bucket in his first action since opening night, hitting his first career three-pointer to five Wofford the 105-54 win and its first 50-point win since opening the 2022-23 season with a 72-point win over Bob Jones.

The Terriers will be on the road for their final non-conference road matchup against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, December 20. Tipoff is slated for 3 PM and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Other Notes of Interest