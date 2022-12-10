Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) – Jalen Slawson scored a game-high 25 points, including 19 in the second half, to lead Furman to an 82-67 victory over Winthrop in non-conference men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.



The fifth-year senior from Summerville, S.C., connected on 7-of-9 second half shots and converted on 7-of-8 trips to the foul line on the night to register his season-high 25 points. Fellow fifth-year senior Mike Bothwell netted 10 of his 16 points in the second half and contributed seven assists, while sophomore JP Pegues drained five triples to score 15 points and added a career-best seven rebounds. Junior Garrett Hien rounded out the Paladins’ double figure scorers with 11.



Furman (7-3) led 69-63 with under six minutes to play when Pegues fed Hien for a two-handed slam and picked out Ben VanderWal on the break seconds later for a layup. VanderWal stole the ball on Winthrop’s next possession and blocked a shot on the following Eagle opportunity before Slawson buried a three from the top of the key to cap a 9-0 run that gave the Paladins a 78-63 lead with 3:30 left.



The Paladins shot 54.2% from the field and dominated the boards with a 34-23 edge on the glass. Furman turned seven second half offensive rebounds into 12 points to outscore the Eagles 12-2 on second chance opportunities for the game.



Kelton Talford led Winthrop with 19 points, Kasen Harrison scored 17 off the bench, and Cory Hightower finished with 12. The Eagles answered a 10-0 Furman run with a 9-0 spurt of their own to trim the Paladins’ lead to 41-39 at intermission, but Winthrop was held to 43.5% shooting in the second half, including a 1-for-8 performance from three-point range. Winthrop (5-6) shot 49% overall and made 14-of-16 free throw attempts.



Furman travels to PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., on Tuesday to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network. Fans can listen to the game on The Fan Upstate at 97.7 FM, 1330 AM, and via the Audacy app.