SoCon All-Conference Women’s Basketball teams released

(WSPA) – The Southern Conference released their All-Conference team selections Tuesday ahead of the SoCon tournament beginning Thursday.

The Southern Conference revealed on Twitter both the Coaches All-Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Team as well as the SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA) All-Southern Conference team.

🚨 2020 SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA) All-Southern Conference Women's Basketball Team Announced! 🚨



👉https://t.co/ZwHNRlmReR pic.twitter.com/FwLAFwd7T7 — Southern Conference (@SoConSports) March 3, 2020

Nadine Soliman, a senior guard from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, was named Player of the Year. According to uncgspartans.com, Soliman averaged 17 points per game while shooting over 40% from the floor and 35% from three-point range.

Freshman of the Year went to Wofford forward Lilly Hatton. According to woffordterriers.com, Hatton shot over 43% from the floor and averaged 6 rebounds per game.

Junior Mercer guard Shannon Titus received the Defensive Player of the Year award. Titus, according to mercerbears.com, recorded 7.5 rebounds per game and compiled 55 blocks this season.

Coach of the Year went to UNCG’s Trina Patterson as she lead the Spartans to a conference-best 21-8 record.

The SoCon tournament begins Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.