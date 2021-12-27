SoCon modifies COVID plan for basketball

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced Monday that it is modifying its COVID-19 rescheduling policies for men’s and women’s basketball for the 2021-22 season.

The league’s 10 directors of athletics voted unanimously Monday to replace the previously announced policy, which called for a forfeit if a team could not play due to COVID-related issues, with one that results in a “no contest” instead. The conference office will attempt to reschedule affected games at the earliest availability.

“In order to keep pace with the ever-changing COVID environment, it was determined that we make some adjustments and finalize our policy standards,” SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “Our primary concern is the health and safety of our teams and others directly involved. We also desire to administer guidelines that maximized competitive equity in our process. We will continue to regularly monitor the situation and make any necessary adjustments in the future as needed.”

Under the newly approved measures, if a team does not have a minimum of seven healthy scholarship players and one full-time coach available for a game, it will be considered a no contest. If a team does have at least seven healthy scholarship players and one full-time coach available but elects not to play, that game will be considered a forfeit.

The league will utilize the same tiebreaking procedures that it did last season to determine the regular-season champion and seeding for the Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships, which will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina, on March 3-7.

Southern Conference play begins for the league’s men’s teams on Wednesday, Dec. 29. League play opens for the women on Thursday, Jan. 6.