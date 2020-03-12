SoCon suspends all athletic competition through March 30

Sports

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

East Tennessee State forward Joe Hugley (21) leaps for the ball as Wofford forward Messiah Jones (25), Wofford guard Ryan Larson (11) and Wofford guard Tray Hollowell (21) scramble for it in the first half an NCAA men’s college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Southern Conference has suspended all athletic competition through March 30 due to the coronavirus threat.

“Our membership feels that it is imperative to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans by suspending athletic competition due to this very serious virus,” said SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus.

The Southern Conference said they will be monitoring the situation and will re-evaluate the potential for resuming competition at a later time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store