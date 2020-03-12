SoCon suspends all athletic competition through March 30

East Tennessee State forward Joe Hugley (21) leaps for the ball as Wofford forward Messiah Jones (25), Wofford guard Ryan Larson (11) and Wofford guard Tray Hollowell (21) scramble for it in the first half an NCAA men’s college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Southern Conference has suspended all athletic competition through March 30 due to the coronavirus threat.

“Our membership feels that it is imperative to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans by suspending athletic competition due to this very serious virus,” said SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus.

The Southern Conference said they will be monitoring the situation and will re-evaluate the potential for resuming competition at a later time.