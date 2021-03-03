SoCon Tournament celebrates 100th anniversary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – This week the SoCon Basketball Tournament gets underway as the conference celebrates its 100th anniversary.

This is the tenth consecutive year that the event is being held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville. The venue has hosted the tournament longer than any other site, and the championship remains the longest running conference basketball tournament in the country.

The arena is welcoming fans back at a limited capacity. Those fans will be the first spectators allowed at the venue since COVID protocols went into effect in 2020. The Asheville Buncombe Regional Sports Commission was able to use December’s Maui Invitational, also held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center, as a test run for the SoCon tourney.

Below are the schedules/brackets for the 2021 Men’s and Women’s championship.

Schedules courtesy of the Southern Conference