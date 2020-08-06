SoCon waiting on football, fall sports decision

A Southern Conference source tells 7 Sports the conference’s desire to determine a revised fall sports plan will be delayed following new NCAA COVID-19 requirements announced Wednesday.

The conference had hoped to have clarity on fall sports this week but instead will continue to discuss meeting the new standards.

The new NCAA rules are likely to affect most conferences outside of the Power Five due to guidelines that are now required becoming daunting financially.

Earlier this week, the NCAA deferred a ruling on conducting fall sports championships to its respective divisions.

Southern Conference officials could meet as early as next week to further discuss the fall sports situation, one that’s considered to be “evolving and almost changing daily,” according to the source.

The Southern Conference released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference Council of Presidents and Directors of Athletics are continuing their ongoing and comprehensive review of the COVID-19 environment and plans for fall sports. The overall health and safety of student-athletes and all participants are the foremost priorities. Various options are being explored to evaluate the feasibility of a safe and successful return to competition. The membership is reviewing the latest guidelines for competition provided on Aug. 5 by the NCAA Board of Governors and will incorporate them into its future decision-making. The Southern Conference appreciates everyone’s patience with this process and is committed to taking the necessary time to ensure that the best possible decision is made.