Source: Furman OC Quarles to guide ETSU

A source familiar with the process told 7 Sports Wednesday evening that Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles accepted the job to become ETSU’s new head football coach.

The footballscoop.com website first reported the news earlier Wednesday evening, indicating that the school plans an introductory news conference Thursday.

Quarles joined the staff at his alma mater ahead of the 2017 season when Clay Hendrix was hired to guide the Paladins. He was elevated to offensive coordinator two years later.

He has ties to eastern Tennessee having had an ultra successful run as a high school head coach going 250-16 in 18 seasons guiding Maryville High School. His tenure there included, according to Furman’s media guide, “a nation’s-best 74 consecutive wins during one stretch that included four consecutive state championships.

He was inducted into both the Tennessee Football Coaches and Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Halls of Fame in 2018.

Sanders led ETSU to the Southern Conference championship this fall and to the third round of the playoffs.

Quarles will be the third head coach of the Bucs since the program was reinstated in 2015.