Source: NFL to make teams remain at their facilities for preseason camp

A source tells 7 Sports that the NFL will soon make an announcement telling teams they must remain at their own facilities this summer for preseason camps that begin in late July.

The NFL is expected to make the announcement official Tuesday afternoon.

The Carolina Panthers are one of five teams that still leaves its metro area for camp, having trained at Wofford College in Spartanburg since their inception in 1995, thus the league’s order would break a routine of the past 25 seasons.

Earlier this year, the Panthers indicated the would continue to use the campus for their preseason camp this summer as a planned year-round team facility near Charlotte is still in development.