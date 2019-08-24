South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Announces 50 Nominees for 2020 Class

Greenville, SC (SCFHOF Release) : The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has opened member voting for their Class of 2020. The SCFHOF is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit tax-exempt organization in their eighth year whose mission is to honor the state of South Carolina’s football legends, and be a catalyst for youth, workforce, and community development.

This year’s ballot boasts 50 nominees of players, administrators and coaches, plus 10 additional Legacy nominees. A Legacy nominee honors those that are considered outside of the modern era and/or have passed away. Each man grew up in the state of South Carolina, went to, coached at one of the 14 collegiate football programs in the state, or has had a positive and significant impact on the game in South Carolina.

A part of the voting process for the SCFHOF is that fans who become members can cast a vote. New for the fall, is a monthly supporting membership level that includes the right to vote for the Annual Inductee Class and the Blanchard-Rogers Award presented by Hale’s Jewelers (Voting period coming later in the fall). You can sign up for this new membership here: https://scfootballhof.org/membership/join/. Memberships not only give the fan a voice but also helps support SCFHOF community programs that educate, empower, and encourage our youth.

Member voting is done online at https://scfootballhof.org/membership/vote/2020-scfhof-inductee-first-round-ballot-august-24th-december-9th/. The first-round voting period (August 24, 2019-December 9, 2019) provides members one opportunity to vote up to 4 nominees for the Class of 2020 and one legacy nominee either from the ballot that has been provided or a “write-in.” The final round of voting features the top names from the first round and will be conducted between mid-December-mid January. The Class of 2020 will be inducted into the SCFHOF at the organization’s Eighth Annual Enshrinement Ceremony scheduled for April 2020 at the Hilton Greenville.

Learn more about how to support the SCFHOF in “Making A Difference Through Football” at www.scfootballhof.org and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @scfootballhof.

Class of 2020 Nominees

Terry Allen (Clemson)

Art Baker (Sumter, PC, Furman, The Citadel)

Jeff Bostic (Clemson)

Joe Bostic (Clemson)

Peter Boulware (Columbia)

Robert Brooks (Greenwood, U of SC)

Sheldon Brown (Lancaster, U of SC)

Troy Brown (Barnwell)

Jeff Bryant (Clemson)

Brentson Buckner (Clemson)

Dexter Coakley (Mount Pleasant)

Ben Coates (Greenwood)

Fred Cone (Clemson)

Woodrow Dantzler III (Orangeburg, Clemson)

King Dixon (Laurens, U of SC)

Brad Edwards (U of SC, Newberry AD)

Bobby Engram (Camden)

Shaun Ellis (Anderson)

Rod Gardner (Clemson)

James “Jumpy” Geathers (Georgetown)

John Gilliam (Greenwood, SC State)

Jeff Grantz (Columbia, U of SC)

Shawn Graves (Marion, Wofford)

Harold Green (Ladson, U of SC)

Joe Hamilton (Alvin)

Dwayne Harper (Orangeburg, SC State)

Vonnie Holliday (Camden)

Chris Hope (Rock Hill)

Stanford Jennings (Summerville, Furman)

Bobby Johnson (Columbia, Clemson, Furman)

Terry Kinard (Sumter HS/Clemson)

George Martin (Greenville)

Ed McDaniel (Batesburg-Leesville, Clemson)

Dexter McCleon (Clemson)

Stump Mitchell (Citadel)

David Patten (Hopkins)

Robert Porcher (Wando, SC State)

Sidney Rice (Gaffney, U of SC)

Tony Rice (Spartanburg)

Brian Ruff (Citadel)

Rick Sanford (Rock Hill)

Willie Scott (Newberry, U of SC)

Anthony Simmons (Spartanburg, Clemson)

Clyde Simmons Jr. (Lane)

Steve Spurrier (U of SC HC)

Duce Staley (U of SC)

Jim Stuckey (Cayce, Clemson)

Charlie Waters (Augusta HS, Clemson)

Travelle Wharton (Greenville, U of SC)

Donnell Woolford (Clemson)

2020 Legacy Nominees

Jack Adams (Laurens, PC)

Francis Marion Campbell (Chester)

Larry Craig (Six Mile, U of SC)

Bob Jeter (Union)

Chester McGlockton (Clemson)

Joe Morrison (U of SC HC)

Marion Motley (SC State)

Jimmy Satterfield (Lancaster, U of SC, Furman)

Bob Waters (PC)

George Webster (Anderson)